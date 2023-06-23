Four bodies have been recovered in parts of the Ashanti Region after drowning in separate incidents following Wednesday’s downpour.

Three people drowned at Atafoa, Sepaase, and Tafo on Wednesday.

The brother of one of the victims in the Atafoa incident also died when he dived into the river to find the deceased on Thursday, June 22.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Fire Service, and some community members worked together to recover the bodies.

The Ashanti Regional Director of NADMO, Frank Duodu, described Wednesday’s downpour as the heaviest in four months.

“For the past four months, yesterday’s rain is one of the days we did not find it easy at all as we recorded four drownings. We had one at Tafo where a six-year-old boy was carried away when he attempted to recover his ball. In Atafoa, a forty-seven-year-old man also got washed away with his bicycle. The third one was in Sepaase where one man was carried away when he attempted to move through the waters with his motorbike.

“The elder brother of the one that died at Atafoa also drowned after he got into the waters in an attempt to recover the body of his dead brother.”

