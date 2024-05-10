To address this issue, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, expressed confidence that the housing units will effectively address the concerns of public sector workers.

During an inspection of the ongoing construction, he emphasized that a conducive living environment is a form of motivation for the workers.

He mentioned that, the housing units will provide a very good atmosphere, all the facilities the people need, security, and safety for their children and properties.

“Actually when you are living in a very conducive environment, it is a form of motivation. Even though the theory of motivation does not recognize salary or monetary benefits as a form of motivation, to me, it does.

“Here, we will concentrate on the environment in which the people are coming to stay. If you have a very good atmosphere, you have all the facilities the people need, the security is secured, safety is secured, your children and properties are secured, then it should motivate you to work harder than before,” the Minister stated.

