Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known as Guru NKZ, has officially declared his intention to run for the Students Representative Council (SRC) presidency at the University of Ghana, Legon.

While rumours of his candidacy circulated a year ago and Guru has now made his bid official, sharing flyers and canvassing for student support.

In a recent interview, Guru expressed his deep connection to the University of Ghana, stating that it has always been his dream to contribute to its reputation and development.

“Being there feels like a dream come true and I was willing to do everything for them. Yes, we tried. God being so good, my first year, I was also helping and sponsoring some of the hall weeks and collaborating with the SRC…We tried doing a lot.”

“I helped with the Evandi Hall Week Celebration. I was able to bring Mr Drew and co and it worked so well. I was about to do the Commonwealth (Hall Week). I had so many proposals just that we couldn’t execute it because the days on, the brouhaha started,” Guru said in an interview.

Guru remains committed to making a meaningful impact if elected SRC President for the next academic year.

With his passion for the university and his track record, Guru hopes to bring fresh ideas and positive change to the Legon SRC, promising to prioritize the welfare and interests of the student body.