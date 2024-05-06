Trader Unions in Kumasi have threatened to campaign against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7th general elections if government fails to complete all the abandoned markets in the Ashanti Region, including the much-awaited Phase Two of the Kejetia Market.

The unions include the Second-hand Cloth Sellers Association, Santasi Traders Union, Suame Magazine Workers Union, Mamponteng Traders Association, Central Market Traders Association, and Kumasi Lotto Sellers Association.

In a joint press release on Monday, they vowed to collaborate with other aggrieved associations to stage a five-day protest if their demands are not granted.

The Associations have also appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Ashanti Queen Mother, Nana Konadu Yiadom, to intervene to prompt the government to act on their demands.

The aggrieved traders also warned that the barricades on the Kejetia Second Phase project be removed before they take matters into their own hands.

“We are by this press release urging the Contractor company to remove all the barricades from the Kejetia second phase projects before we do it by ourselves because we will not think twice to take it off to do our businesses there if our demand is not heard.”

Below is the full press release.

PRESS RELEASE BY ALL TRADER GROUPS IN THE ASHANTI REGION IN COLLABORATION WITH THE GREAT ASANTE MAN YOUTH UNION.

6th May, 2024

Good morning esteemed members of the media,

We, the entirety of traders in the Kumasi and its environs, including the Second-hand Cloth Sellers Association, Santasi Traders Union, Suame Magazine Workers Union, Mamponteng Traders Association, Central Market Traders Association, Kumasi Lotto Sellers Association, have jointly decided to initiate a campaign against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 general election if the government fails to complete all the abandoned markets in the Ashanti Region, including the much-awaited Phase Two of the Kejetia Market.

Over the past one year, six months, progress on these projects has come to a halt due to the renegotiation of a loan agreement following the country’s decision to opt for a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while other markets including Mamponteng market, Krofrom market and Santasi market has been abandoned since former President Kufuor era.