A domestic gas explosion has unfortunately claimed the lives of three relatives at Sepe, a suburb of Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased persons have since been identified by the police as Hamdella Jibril, aged 37, Kenyeyiti Meena-Lla Adam, aged 5, and Rafat Huruna, aged 18.

The fourth victim, identified as Majid Adams, who was also affected by the explosion, is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Hamdella Jibril, reportedly, detected a leakage from their six-kilogramme gas cylinder in the kitchen and took it out behind the kitchen to check what was causing the leakage.

Unknown to Jibril, there was a coal pot with fire at the back of the kitchen, which suddenly caused the explosion, leading to three deaths and injuries to one other person.

The heartbreaking incident, reportedly, happened at about 8: am on April 10, 2024, but the affected family strangely buried the dead persons without informing the police.

On April 19, 2024, an informant, whose identity is being withheld by the police, informed the police about the case, who rushed to Sepe for investigation.

“Police proceeded to the scene and met three elders of the deceased’s family namely Mohammad Muniru Ridwan, Fuseini Wahab and Gibrine Lami, who confirmed the story.

“According to the elders, the incident occurred on April 10, 2024 about 8 am, resulting in the death of Hamdella Jibril, aged 37, Kenyeyiti Meena-Lla Adam, aged 5, and Rafat Huruna aged 18.

“Majid Adams, who was also affected by the explosion, is currently on admission at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital,” a Manhyia Divisional Police report sighted by the paper said.

The report said the trio did not die on the same day, noting that, “On April 11, 2024, Kenyeyiti Meena died and on April 17, 2024 Haruna Adams and Hamdella Jibril also died,” adding, “The three deceased have since been buried without informing the police.”

According to the police, three family members of the deceased persons have since been invited to assist in investigations.

