A 50-year-old carbide welder identified as Kwabena Afriyie has died following a gas explosion at Suame Magazine in the Ashanti region.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred around 4 pm on Monday.

Accra-based TV3 reports Kwabena was working on a car when the liquid oxygen cylinder exploded, leading to his instant death.

The deceased according to witnesses had his body mutilated in the explosion and was deposited at the mortuary by the police.

