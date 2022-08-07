Seven people including a journalist have sustained multiple degrees of injuries after gas exploded in an apartment in the Nkwanta North district of the Oti Region.

The explosion is said to have occured at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in a residential neighbourhood apartment at Kpassa.

According to sources, the explosion was caused by a gas leakage, which caused significant damage where seven people suffered injuries from the flying fire debris and shards.

Some four victims who sustained various degrees of burns and injuries were later transported to Nkwanta Municipal and St Joseph’s hospitals for their injuries.

Plans are being made to transfer them to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment whilst the others remain at Kpasaa Health Center and Pentecost Clinic.

The victims, speaking to Adom News, confirmed that there was a gas leakage in a room that led to the fire explosion.