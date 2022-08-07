A 26-year-old taxi driver, Nelson Abotsi, has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment by the Assin Fosu Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu, for ‘fingering’ a five-year-old girl.

The convict was also charged to pay Ghc2,000.00 to foot the medical bills of the victim.

He was charged with indecent assault and was found guilty on his own plea.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Matilda Osaah Buabeng, who presented the case in court, explained that the complainant who is the mother of the victim (name withheld) is a native of Assin Fosu but resides in Assin Edubiase with her five-year-old daughter, a KG 1 child.

According to her, the mother of the victim hired the convict to be taking her daughter in and out of school. A role the convict played for a month.

The prosecution explained that on March 1, 2022, the convict took the victim from school as usual but on their way home, the victim fell asleep in the car. The convict then took undue advantage of the situation and parked his taxi cab by the roadside and fingered the victim to his satisfaction before sending her home.

The victim who wasn’t enthused by the act, informed her mother upon reaching home.

The mother filed a complaint at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit at Assin Fosu, a medical form was issued for the victim to seek medical examination for confirmation of the act.

The convict, who was arrested the same day, admitted to the offense in his caution statement and was convicted consequently on his own plea.