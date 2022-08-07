Police have arrest a serial thief who lures different women to different hotels, drugs them and then robs them of their belongings.

Ifeanyi Odieze Ezenagu, aged 34, has allegedly robbed six women under the pretext of a blind date.

The police say he robbed the women of 3 iPhones 12, 2 iPhones 11 Pro Max, 1 iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch, and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000.

It is reported that he lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks, resulting in their falling into a deep slumber.

”Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect has no fixed address but lures women to different hotels where he drugs and robs them clean. Investigations further reveal that he has robbed over 30 women since he ventured into this crime”.

The stolen items were recovered before he could dispose of them.

Suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.