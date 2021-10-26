A woman was left with an enormous bill when her blind date refused to pay for the 23 members of her family she invited for the sitting.

NYPost reports that the woman schemed a plot with her relatives for them to show up, in a bid to test the date’s generosity.

However, her rather bizarre tactic well and truly backfired when her date known as Mr. Lui, 29, did a runner.

The rather ambitious singleton was then left to foot the bill herself, and at a cool $3,100, an equivalent of GHS18,000, for which she was less than pleased.

The couple’s date took place at a restaurant in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang according to the local paper Taizhou Evening News.

According to the publication it had been Mr. Lui’s mom who had set up the meeting after becoming concerned about his lack of dating life.

In a hope to impress his date, Mr. Lui had agreed to pay for the meal, not realizing that her entire extended family would be joining them.

The woman then explained to local media that she had wanted to test her date’s generosity before committing to a relationship.

While Mr. Lui was happy to pay for a small portion of the meal, he insisted that the woman and her family should be paying for their share – completely understandably.