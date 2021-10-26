The Supreme Court has refused an application by former COCOBOD CEO Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni seeking the recusal of Justice Jones Doste from a review case concerning him.

Lawyers for Dr Opuni had argued that Justice Dotse while acting as the Chief Justice had met with the Attorney -General – Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, and therefore there was the likelihood that he would be biased.

A five-member panel presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, however, refused the application on the basis that Dr Opuni did not support his application with any reasonable grounds.

The case involves an application by the A-G seeking the court to review its 3-2 majority decision which prohibited Justice Clemence Honyenuga, from presiding over the trial of Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo.

The two have been accused of causing financial loss of more than GHC 217 million to state in a series of fertiliser deals during the tenure of Dr Opuni

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Supreme Court will shortly give a ruling on the review application.