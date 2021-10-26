The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has urged religious leaders to be mindful of Ghana’s laws while expressing their faith and other beliefs.

This he believes will help ensure peaceful co-existence in the country.

Dr Dampare gave this message of caution in a meeting with religious leaders and faith-based organisations at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The meeting was moderated by a council of State Member, Prof Margaret Ivy Amoakohene with legal practitioners, Ace Ankomah and Sampson Lardy Anyenini as the resource persons.

It was aimed at highlighting the rights and limitations of the religious community within the confines of the law under the theme Religion and the Law.

Issues discussed at the forum included the provisions of the Constitution relating to freedom of religion, the church/mosques as a corporate entity, criminal offences that may be committed by religious bodies or their appointees and possible human rights abuses.

Others were spirituality and requirements of evidence as required by the court, religious doctrines that contravene provisions of the Constitution, and the general enforcement of the law.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, noted the meeting was attended by members of the Police Management Board, representatives of the Christian Council of Ghana, and Office of the Chief Imam.

Others present were representatives from the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference, Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Council of Independent Churches, and the National Association of Christian and Charismatic Churches.

