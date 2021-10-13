Dr Ambrose Michael Sovula, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Sierra Leone, has paid a courtesy call on the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

This was on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the National Police Headquarters, Accra.

The two Police bosses discussed issues relating to best practices in Community Oriented Policing, exchange programmes for personnel, and other matters affecting the internal security of both Ghana and Sierra Leone.

They also proposed an MOU on law enforcement for consideration by their respective governments to foster stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.

Present at the meeting were Director-General Administration, COP/Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General Legal and Prosecution, COP/Mr Kofi Boakye, Director-General National Patrols Department COP/Mr Paul Manly Awuni and Director-General Human Resource, COP/Mr Fred Adu Anim.