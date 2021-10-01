Bishop Sam Owusu, the Founder of the Pottersville Church International, has extolled the Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare, following his appointment as acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

To him, COP Dampare has so far instilled discipline in the service and hopes that it continues for the rest of his tenure.

“Dampare has so far proven to be on top of his work. He has indeed answered the cry of Ghanaians and I wish that it continues without any hitches. Our discipline level as a country is very low and looking at how disciplined he is, I pray he gets the needed support to continue with his work,” he told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Founder of the Porttersville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu

Following his commendations, Bishop Owusu also made some proposals he believes will ensure the smooth running of the service. He wants the police service to, as a matter of urgency, telecast its criminal stories of human interest to the end which to him will reduce criminal activities in the country.

READ ALSO:

He noted the police should get a TV station for the police service and get a department to train more officers who will be in charge of telecast live stories of national interest for the public to know and punishment that would be meted out to such criminals.

“Most of the criminal activities that happen in the country never see the end. We only hear of robbery and issues of national interest we later forget about it without knowing how such issues end. All these are part of the recent crimes in the country.

“Someone stole 20 years ago but we have no footage of how such persons were arrested and even jailed. That is our major problem as a country and that gives criminals the urge to continue to rob.

“I want to urge the police to get a TV station, train some officers and get us stories of national interest for Ghanaians to see and know what’s happening else these criminal activities will not reduce,” he appealed.