All the photos you need to see from Dampare's swearing in

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, sworn into office Dr George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

This was at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 8, 2021.

The ceremony was graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, top officials from the Police Service, and other security agencies as well as high-profile personalities.

His wife and six children were also in attendance to throw their support.

The President, speaking at the ceremony, charged Dr Dampare to establish a service that will win the confidence of the public.

Dr Dampare, who becomes the 23rd IGP of the country and the youngest since independence, pledged to establish a world-class police service.

The 51-year-old, until this appointment, was the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.