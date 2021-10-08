The Ashanti Regional Security Council has sworn in 39 out of 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) into office.

They were sworn into office on Friday, October 8, 2021, following confirmation by assembly members in their respective assemblies.

Some 20 out of the 39 appointees secured 100 per cent endorsement.

The Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, at the ceremony, advised the MMDCEs to partner the technocrats in the execution of their mandate.

He also urged them to eschew corruption and be transparent in the discharge of their duties.

However, four DCEs from Sekyere Kumawu, Juaben, Adansi Akrofoum, and the Ahafo Ano North are yet to be confirmed after failing to secure the two-thirds qualification votes.