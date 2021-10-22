The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in the early hours of Friday morning arrived in Tamale in the Northern Region to visit three Police officers who were critically injured in a fatal accident Thursday evening, 21st October 2021, on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.

Two police officers have died in a road accident on the Walewale-Bolgatanga Highway.

The deceased were members of the Anti-robbery Taskforce operating on the stretch when the Land cruiser patrol vehicle with registration number GP246 they were driving collided with a KIA Grand Bird Bus at Lougri on Thursday.

Three other officers who were among the team are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Processes are underway to airlift the three injured officers to Accra for further treatment.

The members of the Police Management Board have also visited the families of the two officers who passed on to commiserate with them.



