Veteran Nigerian actress, Hilda Dokubo, has proven that beauty is timeless as she shares some breathtaking photos to mark her birthday.

Madam Hilda turned 51 on Friday, October 22, and has released some ‘sweet 16’ photos on social media, which has got tongues wagging.

As part of the celebrations, she is releasing a book; ‘Recreating the Waterside Girl’ which traces her life’s journey from childhood.

“Wondering what this is about? Today I celebrate the goodness of God in my life. It’s my birthday. Just so you know I might be all over your timeline today. I need you to see what I have been up to lately #Recreatingthewatersidegirl. Those who know me say i can be brutally truthful… well I am me and that’s it. Not boasting, truth is My life is a testimony and I have tasteddmoni. Anyways Welcome to the global day of me. Thank You”.

Hilda Dokubo

Rocking a blond her and body-hugging dresses, Madam Hilda reminded she was once a Stargirl and an on-screen sweetheart.

See photos below:

Hilda Dokubo

Hilda Dokubo