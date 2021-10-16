Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has distanced himself from a viral social media message purporting to endorse Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen as the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Describing the message as disappointing, he added he has never at any point made such a pronouncement.

“The Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor registers its dismay and disappointment to a social media circulation purported to indicate Hon. Osafo-Maafo’s support for Hon. Kwadwo Alan Keyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry, as against that of H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana in the next perceived presidential flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” part of a statement read.

To him, the message is irresponsible, misguided, tribalistic, and ethnocentric in public or private, directly or indirectly, and he has no cause to do so.

In the message, which has been widely circulated, Mr Osafo-Maafo allegedly said: “Bawumia has done a lot for the NPP and I acknowledge that but the NPP rewards long service. Therefore, I support Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP into the 2024 elections.”

But the statement added: “The Senior Presidential Advisor is currently in Dubai at the invitation of the Global Business Forum Africa 2021 during which he also launched Ghana’s participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai.”

This comes a few weeks after President Akufo-Addo indicated that he will not back anyone who declares interest in succeeding him as the next NPP flagbearer.

Stating it is relevant for the NPP to stay in power to ensure sustained development, he, however, added as outgoing President, leaning towards any of the candidates can cause disturbances in the party.

Meanwhile, the names of Vice President Dr Bawumia, Mr Kyerematen, and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have popped up as persons interested in leading the party in 2024.