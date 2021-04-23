National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has asked for Allah’s blessings for Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, in all his endeavours.

Speaking during a visit by Mr. Kyerematen to offer his compliments as Muslims throughout the world observe the holy month of Ramadan, Sheikh Sharubutu said: “I pray for Allah’s continuous blessing for this country and I pray to Allah to bless your good works.

“May Allah increase our country in prosperity and may Allah increase you in blessings,” the Chief Imam said during the visit on Thursday April 21, 2021.

For his part, Mr Kyerematen said he called on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence to offer “compliments as Muslims throughout the world observe the holy month of Ramadan”.

Mr Kyerematen used the occasion to ask for Allah’s blessings for the nation and wished all Muslims a prayerful and fulfilling Ramadan.

He presented food items to the Chief Imam to mark the occasion.