The Dean of Students at the University of Ghana (Legon), Prof Godfred Bokpin, has called for calm among students after a young man fell from the fourth floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A Building.

Prof Bokpin says investigations into the matter have begun and the University will be making an official statement in due time.

“I would urge every student to be calm. There should be no panic. The situation is under control. The issue is being investigated by the police, the hall authorities; they are all involved trying to get to the bottom of it.

“While we are that, I urge every student to keep to their core activities as it is a packed semester and they should not feed into the rumour going on but very soon, our official communication will be issued by the university,” he told UniversNews.

The incident is said to have happened at about 1:45 am on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Wahab Abdulai, a former resident of the Mensah Sarbah Hall currently undertaking his National Service.

An eyewitness, narrating what happened, said occupants heard someone banging the door and assumed that it was hall assistants who were hunting for illegal occupants, popularly known as Perchers.

“The victim was asked to hide in the balcony until the people they mistook for hall porters leave. Suddenly, they heard a loud crashing sound and rushed to see what had happened then they found the boy lying on the ground floor,” the eyewitness added.

The victim, after falling, suffered bone damages and was rushed to the Legon Hospital for treatment.

He is currently at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.