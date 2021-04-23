A yet-to-be-identified young man is feared dead after falling from the 4th Floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A at the University of Ghana (Legon).

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 1:30 am on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The cause of the fall is not immediately known.

A viral video on social media from the incident captured the lifeless body of the gentleman on the floor while his friends stood around him helplessly.

Authorities of the school are yet to comment on the matter.

Watch the video attached above.

