Some classmates of Lilian Dedjoe, a woman who allegedly fell to her death at her East Legon home on March 7, 2021, are demanding justice for her.

The old students from Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), on Monday stormed the Madina District Court wielding placards.

Clad in red t-shirts branded with Mrs Dedjoe’s pictures, the group stormed the premises when her husband, Charles Dedjoe appeared before the court.

According to them, they strongly believe their friend was murdered and have therefore asked that the court will do everything possible to ensure that justice prevails.

Her Worship, Maame Efua Tordimah sat on the case.

Lead lawyer for the Defendant, Nkrabea Effah Datteh, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail but his plea was dismissed.

The case has been adjourned to 26th April 2021.

The 43-year-old woman met her death after allegedly slipping and falling off the stairs of her East Legon home.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, said statements from the deceased’s husband suggested he was asleep when the incident occurred.