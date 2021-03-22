The Madina District Court has refused a bail application for Prince Charles Dedjoe, a businessman accused of allegedly beating his wife, Lilian Dedjoe to death.

Lawyer for the accused person, Captain Nkrabea Effa Dartey (rtd) argued that the court had the capacity to admit the accused person to bail, citing a judgement of the Supreme Court.

The prosecution opposed the application and prayed the court to refuse the bail application as they needed more time to continue their investigation.

The case has been adjourned to 12th April, 2021.

The 43-year-old woman, identified as Lilian Dedjoe, met her death after allegedly slipping and falling off the stairs of her East Legon home.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, said statements from the deceased’s husband suggested he was asleep when the incident occurred.