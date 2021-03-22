A family, based at Techiman in the Bono East Region, has finally opened a garage which was built to house a Benz over 35 years ago.

The owner has been identified as one Alhaji Agyaa who was said to be the richest man at Techiman somewhere in the 80s.

There had been numerous stories about why he decided to lock up the Benz he barely used.

Some of the tales were that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings had wanted to seize the Alhaji Agyaa Benz as it was popularly known, hence his decision to lock up the vehicle.

However, reports indicate that it was finally opened to fresh air on Thursday, March 18, 2021, to be washed.

Photos at the time of opening captured a dusty vehicle.

Alhaji Agyaa.

The photos, which have since popped up on social media, have garnered mixed reactions.

Many social media users, who seemed to have heard the story of the Agyaa Benz, were left in shock as they thought it was a fiction.