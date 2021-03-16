The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distribution (CBOD), Senyo Hosi, claims he has been receiving threats on his life from some anonymous persons.

According to him, the threats are due to his persistent criticism and fight against corruption in the country.

“It is very depressing for people like me and my family whose lives are at risk and get all sorts of threats trying to deal with these things [corruption]. And yet, those who are supposed to deal with it do not do it because they [government] are all culpable,” he disclosed in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Tuesday.

He added: “Why shouldn’t I get threats when I am trying to put sand in somebody’s gari? I live life everyday with some clarity in thought that it may possibly be my last. I am being honest with you.”

The CBOD CEO accused the Akufo-Addo government of betraying people who believed it when it pledged to fight corruption during the 2016 campaign.

He noted that unlike people who have sacrificed themselves to stand for the truth in order to protect the public purse, the government that is more powerful and has the law backing it, has been lackadaisical towards solving the menace.

This, for him, is an indication that government is culpable in the act.

“The whole industry is going haywire; and it is because of politicians, security officials, industry players and regulators. But there are ways to deal with it but very little commitment,” he stated.

Corruption has been described by many as the biggest pillar in the country’s economic growth.

According to Ghana Integrity Initiative, the country loses close to US$3 billion to graft annually.

Meanwhile, it was a topical issue in the build-up to the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 election campaign with President Nana Akufo-Addo affirming his resolve to eradicate the canker when he is elected.

Five years after, some Ghanaians are beginning to juxtapose his promise with the scandals that have hit the incumbent government so far.