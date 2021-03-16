The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured the Ghanaian public that the AstraZeneca vaccines are safe.

According to the Authority, despite the little side effects like headache, slight weakness, and rise in temperature, no serious side effects have been recorded in Ghana yet.

This comes after 14 European countries reportedly suspended the use of the shots altogether because of some incidents of dangerous side effects.

There are reports that some recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccines have developed blood clots.

But, a statement by the FDA, copied to Adomonline.com, said test done so far proves that blood clots are not linked to the vaccine.

Below is the full statement:

