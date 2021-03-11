Dr Victor Dedjoe, senior brother of Prince Charles Dedjoe, a business executive who has been remanded by a Madina District Court for allegedly murdering his spouse, Lillian Dedjoe has given a different twist to the matter.

Speaking exclusively in an interview on Adom FM’s Morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Dr Dedjoe said the late Mrs Dedjoe was like a confidant, who told him everything as far as being married to his brother was concerned.

He said his sister-in-law disclosed every moment she suffered in the abusive marriage to him and so he was privy to all her trauma even till her death.

Giving an account of the sequence of the incident, Dr Dejoe said as a family from the royal clan of Anloga whose root is traced to Togo, his brother was enstooled as chief.

He said they had to travel to Togo to complete the necessary rites for the enstoolment.

Upon arrival in Togo, he said, during the rites, it was revealed that someone had defied the stool and so it was important that they find out who that person was.

“My brother didn’t understand so he told the gods that he only has two women in his life, the one he has a child with and the other who he is legally married to. He then went ahead to mention their names,” he narrated.

Dr Dedjoe said his brother was very surprised at the development and that brought the brouhaha between him and his wife.

He said his wife expressed willingness to go to Togo with him for cleansing.

“After the cleansing, everything was okay until she came back to tell me her husband’s attitude towards her had changed.

“He was acting cold, a situation she said made her uncomfortable, worried and depressed even afterwards, her husband was married off to another lady by the family,” he revealed.

Dr Dedjoe said he was very broken when he heard the news about her demise as he was someone who could have offered help to his favourite in-law.

“When my brother called to inform me about the death of his wife, I asked if he was the one who killed the wife, but he denied saying he is a chief and cannot kill someone.

“My brother told me he was in his room when he heard a strange noise and opened the door only to see the wife had fallen and was in pain. With the assistance of a policeman in his house, he took the woman to the hospital but she was later pronounced dead,” he cried.