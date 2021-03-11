The National Coalition on Domestic Violence Legislation in Ghana (DV Coalition) has issued a press statement on the death of Lilian Dedjoe.

Lilian is alleged to have been assaulted by her husband resulting in her death.

Details of what led to the actual assault and subsequent death remain sketchy but the DV Coalition, through a statement released on Wednesday is calling for a thorough investigation.

The Coalition has, therefore, called upon the Ghana Police Service and the National Coordinator of Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), to thoroughly investigate the matter, as there appear to be evidence of a history of domestic violence in the relationship of the couple.

This, it said, was evident from the pictures of the deceased which had appeared on social media.

The Coalition said its attention was drawn to the incident through widespread social media reports and news stories on March 06, 2021.

It however said it was of concern to the Coalition, that because the alleged perpetrator appeared to be a popular and wealthy businessman, attempts are being made to help him evade justice.

“It is the hope of the Coalition that is not the case; however, because there are many other known stories of manipulation by family and community members to assist perpetrators of gender-based violence evade the criminal justice system, the Coalition cannot take this issue for granted,” it said.

It Coalition urged the police to be mindful of the dynamics of domestic violence and the possible history of such violence in the matter.

The statement also advised police to do everything possible to ensure thorough investigation and prosecution where the evidence procured warranted such an offence.

The statement also said the DV Coalition would be following developments on the case to ensure that justice was done as envisaged under the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) and the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, (Act 29).

The DV Coalition also urged the public to understand the fact that domestic violence was a leading cause of homicides among women worldwide and in Ghana, and it was important that victims and members of the public reported such incidents to the Police or a relevant agency for immediate intervention.