Hans Peter Lasu, younger brother of 43-year-old Lilian Dedjoe, who allegedly slipped and fell off the stairs of her East Legon home, has revealed their last conversation.

According to Mr Lasu, who is based in the United Kingdom, his sister’s abusive marriage always came up in their conversations.

“We are five siblings but I was closer to her and we discussed most issues. She told me something in confidence which I will disclose at the right time,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Wednesday.

With the latest talk barely three weeks ago, Mr Lasu explained he urged his sister to quit the marriage against all odds.

“About three weeks ago, my dad called and asked that I reach out to my sister and console her so I did and in the course of the conversation, I asked how things were going but after her response, I advised she quits the marriage,” he added.

To him, there was no doubt her sister was suffering.

“She told me things had gone downhill since the last time she came to London and we had the divorce discussion. She was aware she was being abused and it was time to move on.

“She told me she could not describe how she felt but she had lost out on herself and felt very discouraged,” he revealed.

ALSO READ:

The unfortunate incident of Mrs Dedjoe is reported to have occurred on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

According to her husband, Prince Charles Dedjoe, he was awoken by the screams of his wife, and with the assistance of their child, she was transported to the hospital.

The wife is said to have been confirmed dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital.