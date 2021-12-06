Police in Accra have taken into custody two men on the suspicion of involvement in a robbery that rocked East Legon Hills.

The suspects, Samuel Agyeu and Sumaila Mahama were nabbed following a distress call received by a police patrol team that some unknown men had invaded the neighbourhood at CPL Estate precisely.

The timely response of the police, coupled with the efforts of some residents led to the swift arrest of the two suspects.

A search conducted on them led to the retrieval of a 75-inch curved television set, an iPhone 12 pro max, one Techno smartphone, and a revolver pistol with 4 rounds of ammunition.

The search team also uncovered a Kia Morning saloon car which the suspects had parked at the roadside to convey the booty.

Police say the suspects will face court in due course.

Find attached police statement below: