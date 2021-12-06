If your sex life has been boring so far, worry no more because we have a solution here.

Having a healthy sex drive can be linked to your physical and emotional health but some foods can help boost it.

The food you consume has a lot to do with your major success in the bedroom. Quite unbelievable, right? If foods can affect your overall health, then you should know they can also affect your sexual drive.

The good news is that some fruits and vegetables would bring your bedroom groove back to life.

You already know that fruits and veggies have a positive impact on your health. Now, think about the impact it would have on your sexual life.

We’ll expose you to some fruits and vegetables that would be perfect for your sexual life.

1. Berries

Raspberry and strawberry from the berry family are loaded with zinc which is essential for sex both in men and women.

If women have high levels of zinc, their bodies find it easier to prepare for sex. In men, zinc controls the testosterone level which is responsible for producing sperm.

You must load up on zinc as it reduces during intercourse.

2. Celery

Celery has an aroma that contains two steroids called androsterone and androstenol.

When you ingest celery, the subtle pheromone of these two natural chemicals travels through our sweat glands and works to attract the opposite sex.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon improves your erection and increases your libido.

They also contain citrulline which releases amino acids and arginine in the body. Arginine is responsible for vascular health.

4. Banana

Studies show that women with higher sex drives have higher testosterone. Bananas naturally contain bromelain, which helps produce testosterone.

This sweet and smooth fruit is also a great source of potassium, a critical nutrient for muscle contraction which is very important for good quality sex.

5. Spinach

There’s never been a better time to add spinach to your diet. It’s a rich source of magnesium, which is known to help dilate blood vessels.

So, what does it do to your libido? It increases blood flow to all parts of your body, which in turn increases arousal.