It was an emotional moment for gospel musician and prophetess, Cecilia Marfo, as she opens up on a slapping incident involving colleague, Brother Sammy.

Madam Marfo openly slapped Brother Sammy during a love show she organised and stretched out an invitation to him.

The slapping incident occurred in 2017 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The action, according to the Kumasi-based musician, was one he is never going to forget.

But reacting to the incident, she noted it was never deliberate as purported, adding it is an attempt by some persons to destroy their relationship.

“It is just the work of some people causing him to say things which are not. I can never offend Brother Sammy. It is my desire to impart the kind of anointing and auction upon my life into everyone I come across and that was exactly what happened,” she said in an interview on Accra-based UTV.

Meanwhile, following the incident, her colleague, Evangelist Diana Asamoah threatened to return the slap if she was the one caught in the situation.

READ ON:

Speaking on the slap and a microphone snatching saga with Joyce Blessing in January 2021, Madam Asamoah said it is a deliberate attempt by the former to stay relevant in the Ghanaian music industry.

She further claimed Madam Marfo also wants to revive what she described as her dead music career.

But speaking on all of these, Madam Marfo noted she has heard worst things and a lot has happened to her but the Holy Spirit always keeps her in check.

Listen to Madam Marfo’s audio above: