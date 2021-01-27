Gospel artiste, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, says her colleague, prophetess and singer, Cecilia Marfo, wants to stay relevant in the Ghana music industry.

According to her, her recent action is a deliberate attempt to revive what she described as her dead music career.

Madam Asamoah’s comments follow the microphone saga between Madam Marfo and colleague Joyce Blessing.

Madam Marfo has been criticised for grabbing a microphone from colleague musician, Miss Blessing at a programme in Kumasi on Friday night and telling her, in a prophetic mode, to go back to her husband.

According to her, any colleague who encounters an incident like what happened should not take it lightly.

“If you meet her anywhere and she tries that thing with you, slap her and tie her neck with the cable. If you can slap her once or twice, she’ll stop fooling,” she fumed.

She went on to say that should she try that on her, it will not be easy for both of them.

Watch the video below: