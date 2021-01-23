Patrons of the Unity Group of Companies’ annual thanksgiving service were thrown into a state of shock when Cecilia Marfo stormed the stage while Joyce Blessing was performing to forcefully take the microphone from her.

The gospel artiste, who was said to have been consumed by the Holy Spirit and was speaking its language, said God was using Miss Blessing for his work but what was left with her was to go back to her marriage.

Prophetess Marfo said God has made Miss Blessing a queen and that it’s imperative that she goes back to her husband to make her throne complete.

“My daughter, if you will listen to me, go back and take your marriage. I call

ed you with love and so you should know the life you have is not yours. I’ve made you a queen so listen to me and go back to your husband. I’ve sent you already; lady, go and take your husband, my spirit is using you,” Miss Marfo said while blending it with unexplained tongues which fell on the day of Pentecost.

Reports indicate that Miss Blessing and her management were not pleased with what she did at the event so the management of the Unity Group issued an unqualified apology to her and her management for the development.