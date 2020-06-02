Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has sent out a strong message to gospel musician and prophetess, Cecilia Marfo.

The MP, who in recent times has taken it upon himself to expose fake pastors in Ghana, says Madam Marfo spits into people’s mouth as part of healing and has cautioned her to stop or face his wrath.

“We cannot allow this woman, especially in the era of COVID-19, to be spitting into people’s mouths. It is so disgusting. Are you mad?” he fumed.

Saying these things on Accra-based Net 2 TV, Mr Agyapong added her healing power was fake and would soon expose her.

“Get ready, I’ll face you. You’re deceiving the public, deceiving the people in this country. When I start with Cecilia Marfo, I don’t want anybody to come and tell me that she is a woman,” the MP cautioned.

He threatened to expose more ills about her if she decides to challenge him.

Watch the video below: