Bishop Obinim’s father and Kennedy Agyapong’s stepdad happen to be cousins amidst all the tension that now exists between them.

According to Mr Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, he and the General Overseer of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim are related.

Mr Agyapong made this revelation on NET 2 TV’s Hot Seat show.

He said he realised he was related to Bishop Obinim after he mentioned that his father was from Sepaase and that he was from a royal background.

From the excerpts from the Hot Seat show, Mr Agyapong was heard debunking any concern that his relation to Bishop Obinim would affect his position on exposing him.

He said he is known for fighting for the disadvantaged and vulnerable in society and that his relation to Bishop Obinim would not stop him from being a voice for the voiceless.

Watch video below: