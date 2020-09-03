Gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has opened up on how her ex-husband and manager, Dave Joy, has changed passwords to her social media accounts making it difficult for her to interact with her fan base.

According to her, since she parted ways with him, she has not been able to recover her media handles to fully promote her music brand.

In her latest interview, she disclosed how her ex-husband posted contents she had no idea about on her behalf.

Miss Blessing said she had been denied access as the log-in credentials have been changed and now known by only two people.

The gospel musician said even when she decided to let peace prevail by setting up new social media handles, her ex-hubby reported the accounts, thereby rendering them as spam.

Before I post on the new account, Dave Joy had already posted similar content on my old account, thus when I eventually do post my own content, it is regarded as an infringement on copyright, she noted.

She said the move caused her to lose a lot to the extent that she wasn’t able to post all of her virtual concerts on her social media pages, especially, streaming platform YouTube.

The ‘I Swerve You’ hitmaker further said:

I am taking care of the three kids and this kind of sabotage from Dave Joy makes things difficult to maintain their upkeep.

All my previous works were done with no binding contract with Dave Joy but I was to work with him for a certain number of years…Anyone interacting with me on my old social media pages is not actually dealing with me but with Dave Joy, she revealed in an interview on Peace FM.

She urged her fans and core followers to follow her new social media handles to receive her daily updates to keep up with the brand.

