Singer eShun says her ex-manager, Mr Stephen Mensah, told her she will die like the late Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns because an evil spirit was chasing her spiritually.

According to her, he told her a pastor informed him about seeing a vision where eShun had crashed to death for disobeying God’s command by not sticking with him.

She said the statement really got her frightened because she had already made the decision to part ways with him.

He said a pastor told him that I will die like Ebony because there is an evil spirit from my mum’s side following me so I don’t have to leave him.

So I told him that if there is a demon, then it is him. It was that bad. I asked him what he is talking about and when I turned around he said he had played his part.

He hit it again that if I leave and die it’s my fault, she explained.

The singer in her latest interview with blogger Zionfelix, said she had to come out and let the public know the truth because she was suffering and wanted to leave everything behind her.