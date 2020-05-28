The Commonwealth Africa office has launched a pan Africa challenge to promote exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was launched on Joy FM’s Super Morning show by host Kojo Yankson, and supported by the likes of former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o.

The #stayhealthy challenge is to encourage the use of dance and music among Africans home and in the Diaspora to stay healthy.

Speaking to Joy News, John Apea, Regional Coordinator of the Africa Royal Commonwealth Society, said the objective of the competition is to promote healthy living as one of the greatest preventive methods against Covid 19 and other viruses.

“Over the past few years, we have witnessed an exponential increase in non – communicable disease and related deaths across Africa.

“Evidence points to the fact that our lifestyles and health can only change through good nutrition, moderate intake of alcohol, quitting smoking and of course exercise,” he said.

He added: “Our challenge objective is simple. We want to show that while exercise can be free, fun and cool, it can also save lives against viruses like Covid and other diseases such as diabetes, cancer and hypertension.”

The challenge is partnered by Joy FM, Joy News and Technology R Us.

To enter the challenge, participants must create a fun video of 60 seconds or less that shows how they use exercise using music and dance to stay healthy during the Covid pandemic.

The video must be shared on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with #stayhealthyRCSA @tru_ghana and @joyfm in the tweet. The top five winners will dance away with Samsung smartwatches.

Competition ends on May 31, 2020.