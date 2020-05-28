Officers at the Ashaiman Police command are undergoing tests after 11 more inmates tested positive for Covid-19.

Two weeks ago, 54 inmates were randomly tested by health officials at the Ashaiman cells and 10 tested positive.

The new numbers bring the tally of positive cases to 21.

The inmates have been isolated at a facility at Twibleo, also in the Ashaiman area. Following the developments, the Authorities have taken measures to avert further spread.

Authorities say they are still awaiting the results of 33 persons tested. The situation has forced authorities to take action before the virus spreads to all officials.

In doing so, officials have stopped admitting new inmates to the Ashaiman cells. Instead, they are dispatching incoming suspects to three new cells at different locations at Community 22, Ashaiman North and Middle East.

The testing of officers is being done in batches to know their status.