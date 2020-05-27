Member of Parliament for Akuapem North constituency has debunked media reports that, she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei said such vile publication on social media must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

This comes after two MPs and 13 staff tested positive after the mass testing of members of Parliament last week.

ALSO READ:

Though, Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka who confirmed the new said the infected MPs and staff have been isolated while contact tracing has commenced, the situation has caused fear and panic in Parliament.

Some people on social media are also pointing fingers at some MPs whom they claim have tested positive.

However, Hon. Dokua Asiamah Adjei who is also Deputy Information Minister said such publication is borne out of malice.

“If any MP has tested positive, certainly not me” she stressed.