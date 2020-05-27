National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Kwame Agbodza, has called for a two-week isolation for all legislators after two of them reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The lawmaker believes the abrupt break would not affect government business as “no urgent business is going on.”

“We come to parliament to read statements, lay bills and go away,” the Adaklu representative told JoyNews’ parliamentary correspondent Joseph Opoku-Gakpo.

File Photo: Mr. Agbodza is pushing for a two-week isolation for all legislators

He said unless the government can say they are coming to the House with something urgent by close of day Wednesday, “it would be a good idea to ask everybody to self-isolate for two weeks.”

News broke on Tuesday that two MPs and 13 parliamentary staff have tested positive for the pandemic.

But Director of Public Affairs of Parliament Kate Addo and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu both refuted the reports.

Parliament said the results for the mass testing exercise in the House have not been received and they would be forwarded to the persons tested when they are ready.

Mr. Agbodza’s call for the House to go into hibernation has since gathered steam.