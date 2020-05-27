Gospel musician, Nana Kweku Osei, popularly known as Nacee, says it was his fault that the ‘No Tribe’ gospel music group exited from the entertainment space in Ghana.

According to him, it was a financial problem that caused him and his music partner, Lord Osei, to agree on parting ways so they could go solo in their careers.

There was no reason going solo with No Tribe. It was a financial problem, he told host IB on Joy Prime‘s Showbiz Now show.

According to Nacee, the group will relive if he gets sponsors who are willing to put them back on their feet.

The music group started sometime in 2007 by recording engineer and music producer Nacee, who recruited lead singer Lord Osei as partner.

They made waves and played most of the top shows in Ghana including Adom Praiz, among others that cemented their brand in the showbiz circles.

Many have said the group is no more since Nacee is always in the news about his own projects and concert but the music producer says that is far from the truth.

According to Nacee, If I get money today, No Tribe will release an album in a month or two. I blame myself because in managing a group my understanding was different.

I think its my fault because I didn’t really manage the group well. Imagine you have a gig and advert and you guys share the money between yourselves so when it hit us there was nothing we could do.