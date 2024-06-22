Gospel artiste, Nacee has spoken about the significance of the campaign song he crafted for former President John Dramani Mahama during the 2020 general elections.

The musician shared that his song, “Onaapo,” created for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, has been beneficial to his career.

Although the song gained widespread popularity across the nation, Nacee acknowledged that certain words he incorporated, particularly those in ‘foreign’ languages, lacked meaning.

Addressing concerns about the meaning of specific lyrics, such as the phrase “Antipulci,” Nacee admitted that they did not make sense.

In an interview on Angel FM, when asked by the journalist about the meaning of “Antipulci,” Nacee responded, “There is no sense in it.”

Also, Nacee announced his intention to release an official campaign song for John Mahama in anticipation of the 2024 general elections.

