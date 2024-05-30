Gospel singer, Nacee has made a bold statement ahead of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to him, winning Artiste of the Year would be groundbreaking news for the country.

Nacee explained that, he would give more exposure to the award scheme than his fellow nominees Black Sherif, King Promise, Stonebwoy, and others.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Nacee said “Ghana’s Music Awards will have more exposure if I win Artiste of the Year. Because it’s normal if any of my contenders win; it’s no news. King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, and Black Sherif winning is not news. Where the news is, is when I win Artiste of the Year.”

Nacee’s statement have stirred anticipation as the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 approaches, set to take place on June 1.

This year’s event sees numerous Ghanaian musicians vying for top honours, with heightened competition leading to increased public interest and speculation.

The intensity of the competition has even prompted some to urge Ghana’s Health Service to be on standby, anticipating that the excitement and pressure of the awards might lead to spikes in blood pressure among attendees and fans.

