The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated that any objective person would recognize the great work President Akufo-Addo has done for Ghana.

According to her, Ghana is not the only country facing difficulties; other nations are also suffering.

Therefore, she said it is unfair to blame all problems solely on Ghana.

She made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The Communications Minister noted that, people often talk as if Ghana is the only country with challenges, forgetting that it is part of the global community and affected by global events.

“We talk as though Ghana is the only one facing challenges. We are not an island, and so whatever happens globally affects us.” she noted.

According to her, the Akufo-Addo government is changing lives and making a positive impact.

Although they have not achieved 100% of their goals, the Communications Minister said they have still performed well.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful acknowledged that there is always room for improvement, but she believes it is unfair to claim that the NPP government has done nothing.

In her view, the Akufo-Addo administration has made significant strides in education, particularly with the Free SHS program.

