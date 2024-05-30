Ernest Frimpong champions rural electrification in Amenfi East

The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Amenfi East, Ernest Frimpong, is leading a rural electrification initiative in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

Read the full statement below:

For Immediate Release

HON. ERNEST FRIMPONG CHAMPIONS RURAL ELECTRIFICATION AND EXTENSION IN AMENFI EAST .

Wassa Akropong, 30th May 2024.

Honorable Ernest Frimpong, the parliamentary candidate for the NPP, is spearheading a crucial electricity extension initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy aimed at enhancing the quality of life for communities within the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

Under the guidance of the Ministry’s Chief Director, Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah, materials and equipment sourced from the Materials Management Unit (MMU) in Kpone, Tema, are set to be deployed to facilitate the electrification of multiple communities, including Dikoto Junction, Marfokrom, Akwaboa, Japa, Akropong, Bowdie, Asikuma, Nananko, Ankosia, Dadieso, Tamakro, and Adesu Nkyease.

The materials, as per requisition no: SP-CS-WAEM-WR-2024-05-001, will be entrusted to the ECG District Office at Bogoso, ensuring secure storage and effective oversight of installation works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Honourable Ernest Frimpong emphasized the pivotal role of electricity in fostering socio-economic development, stating, “Access to electricity is not merely about illumination; it serves as a gateway to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. This project epitomizes my dedication to elevating the living standards of our constituency’s communities.”

Moreover, Mr Frimpong extended appreciation to the Ministry of Energy for their steadfast support and collaboration in realizing this endeavour, stressing the collective effort needed to effect meaningful change.

Since he was elected the NPP’s candidate, Mr. Frimpong has been a driving force behind several electrification and extension projects in the constituency, under his “Let There Be Light” campaign.

He urged constituents to rebuff any attempts at deception and demand accountability from the incompetent NDC member of parliament, dismissing any endeavours to claim credit for ongoing electrification projects in the area.

The installation works, inclusive of labour and material transportation, will be funded by Mr Ernest Frimpong, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the communities in the constituency.

This electrification project aligns with the government’s agenda to broaden electricity access nationwide, narrowing the divide between urban and rural areas and empowering citizens to thrive in a modern, interconnected world.

“NB: Attached is an authentic letter from the ministry affirming Hon. Frimpong’s initiatives.”

For further information or inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Samuel Amuah

Communications Director, NPP-Amenfi East

024 768 6476

