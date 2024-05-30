The High Court Accra has granted Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo’s request for time to open his defence following complications from minor surgery.

The former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was expected in Court on Thursday, May 30, 2024, to open his defense in the case he is facing charges with Anthony Kwaku Boahen.

But, when the case was called before Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Justice of the Supreme Court who is sitting as an additional High Court judge, Counsel for Ofosu-Ampofo, Tony Lithur said, his client had “aggravated his leg” following a long flight.

“You gave us today (Thursday, May 30) to open our defense,” Counsel acknowledged.

He said, “fortunately, the first accused (Ofosu-Ampofo) is back in the country and it appears the long flight has aggravated his leg bit.”

Counsel also informed the Court that, “Yesterday (Wednesday) when I asked him to come for preparation” he said, “he couldn’t walk.”

Mr. Lithur said he has since “procured a medical excused duty.”

He said, “I have spoken to him and his doctor says because it is just a swell within, a week or two he could walk with a stick to court.”

Counsel said the information has been made known to the Prosecution led by Director of Public Prosecutions Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa and she has agreed to their request for adjournment.

Mrs. Obuobisa, the DPP corroborated the submission made by Tony Lithur saying “We are in agreement for the adjournment.”

Though the parties agreed to come back in two weeks which would have fallen on June 13, 2024, Justice Samuel Asiedu adjourned the case to June 20 citing congestion in the works.

The case has been adjourned to June 20, 2024.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was absent, Anthony Kwaku Boahen was present.

At the last Court sitting on April 25, the Court directed that a former Deputy Communications Officer of NDC, Anthony Kwaku Boahen should be ready to open his defense today should Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo remain absent.

But, the update that Mr Ofosu-Ampofo is back in the country softens that stance.

Ofosu-Ampofo is standing trial together with Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a former Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC.

They are being tried for allegedly conspiring to cause harm to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairman of the Peace Council.

Both are also separately facing a charge of assault on a public officer and have both pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.

