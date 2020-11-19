An alleged audio recording of the voice of NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at some individuals has been admitted as evidence.

The targeted individuals include the Electoral Commission (EC) chair and the Chairman of the National Peace Council among others

This was after the court had rejected claims by lawyers for the politician that the audio breached constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy.

A Police Investigator with the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters Detective Chief Inspector Berko had earlier told the Court that a forensic analysis has been carried out on the tape.

This he revealed was carried out by the Israel Forensics Science Institute. The Institute he revealed compared the leaked tape to another audio obtained from a media organization.

The second audio is said to be a recording of a speech delivered by the NDC Chairman shortly after his interrogation at the CID Headquarters.

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and a member of the party’s communication team, Kweku Boahen, are standing trial for conspiracy to cause harm.

They have both denied the offences and been granted a ¢100,000.00 bail with a surety each. The over 2hrs tape was played in open court on Thursday.

A voice is heard in the recording complaining about violence meted out by security operatives during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye election. The voice adds

“People will start capturing their mothers and fathers and keeping them hostage till they show up”.

The voice also states “The EC chair, we must wage a relentless war against her. We need to take her to the cleaners.”

It is further heard saying, “We will go after them. We will not go after them face to face. We will target some people to make them feel their lives are in danger.

“We should also not spare the CSOs and religious groups. Especially the peace council chairman. For the first time I will endorse insults”.

Other voices are heard in the tape.

DPP Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa urged the court to accept the recording as evidence for the trial. Lawyers for Mr Ampofo led by Tony Lithur insisted it breached the rights to privacy.

Justice Samuel Asiedu ruled that the audio is relevant to the case. He also said it meets the exceptions the constitution allows for such a breach of privacy.